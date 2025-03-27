Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
7:51 minutes
Problem 3.1.14b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–18, find the slope of the function’s graph at the given point. Then find an equation for the line tangent to the graph there.
g(x) = 8 / x², (2, 2)
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the slope of the function's graph at the given point, we need to compute the derivative of the function g(x) = 8 / x². This can be rewritten as g(x) = 8x⁻².
Apply the power rule for differentiation: if f(x) = xⁿ, then f'(x) = n * xⁿ⁻¹. For g(x) = 8x⁻², the derivative g'(x) is calculated as g'(x) = -2 * 8 * x⁻³ = -16 / x³.
Evaluate the derivative at the given point x = 2 to find the slope of the tangent line. Substitute x = 2 into g'(x) to get g'(2) = -16 / (2)³.
Now that we have the slope of the tangent line, use the point-slope form of a line to find the equation of the tangent line. The point-slope form is y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is the given point (2, 2).
Substitute the slope from step 3 and the point (2, 2) into the point-slope form to get the equation of the tangent line. Simplify the equation to express it in the form y = mx + b.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the graph of the function at that point. It is a fundamental concept in calculus used to determine how a function changes as its input changes. For the function g(x) = 8/x², finding the derivative will help us calculate the slope at the given point (2, 2).
Power Rule
The power rule is a basic derivative rule used to find the derivative of functions in the form of x^n. It states that the derivative of x^n is n*x^(n-1). For the function g(x) = 8/x², we can rewrite it as 8*x^(-2) and apply the power rule to find its derivative, which is essential for determining the slope at the specified point.
Equation of a Tangent Line
The equation of a tangent line to a function at a given point is found using the point-slope form: y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope from the derivative and (x₁, y₁) is the given point. This equation represents the line that just touches the graph of the function at the point without crossing it, providing a linear approximation of the function near that point.
