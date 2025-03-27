Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the graph of the function at that point. It is a fundamental concept in calculus used to determine how a function changes as its input changes. For the function g(x) = 8/x², finding the derivative will help us calculate the slope at the given point (2, 2).

Power Rule The power rule is a basic derivative rule used to find the derivative of functions in the form of x^n. It states that the derivative of x^n is n*x^(n-1). For the function g(x) = 8/x², we can rewrite it as 8*x^(-2) and apply the power rule to find its derivative, which is essential for determining the slope at the specified point.