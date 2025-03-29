Table of contents
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
2:19 minutes
Problem 3.1.23ab
Textbook Question
Interpreting Derivative Values
Growth of yeast cells In a controlled laboratory experiment, yeast cells are grown in an automated cell culture system that counts the number P of cells present at hourly intervals. The number after t hours is shown in the accompanying figure.
a. Explain what is meant by the derivative P'(5). What are its units?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function at a given point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. In the context of the yeast cell growth, P'(5) represents the rate of change of the number of yeast cells at t = 5 hours. It provides insight into how quickly the cell population is increasing at that specific time.
Units of Derivative
The units of a derivative are determined by the units of the function and its input. For P'(5), the function P(t) represents the number of yeast cells, and t is measured in hours. Therefore, the units of P'(5) are cells per hour, indicating the rate of change in the number of cells with respect to time.
Interpreting Graphs
Interpreting graphs involves understanding the relationship between variables depicted visually. The graph shows the number of yeast cells over time, with the slope at any point indicating the rate of growth. At t = 5, the steepness of the curve suggests a rapid increase in cell count, which is quantified by the derivative P'(5).
