Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
8:38 minutes
Problem 3.1.16
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–18, find the slope of the function’s graph at the given point. Then find an equation for the line tangent to the graph there.
h(t) = t³ + 3t, (1, 4)
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the slope of the function's graph at the given point, we need to compute the derivative of the function h(t) = t³ + 3t. The derivative, h'(t), represents the slope of the tangent line at any point t.
Differentiate the function h(t) = t³ + 3t with respect to t. Using the power rule, the derivative of t³ is 3t², and the derivative of 3t is 3. Therefore, h'(t) = 3t² + 3.
Evaluate the derivative at the given point t = 1 to find the slope of the tangent line. Substitute t = 1 into h'(t) to get h'(1) = 3(1)² + 3.
Now that we have the slope of the tangent line, we can use the point-slope form of a line to find the equation of the tangent line. The point-slope form is y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is the given point.
Substitute the slope found in step 3 and the point (1, 4) into the point-slope form equation to find the equation of the tangent line. This will give you the equation of the line tangent to the graph at the point (1, 4).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative
The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the function's graph at that point. It is calculated as the limit of the average rate of change of the function as the interval approaches zero. For the function h(t) = t³ + 3t, the derivative h'(t) is found using the power rule, resulting in h'(t) = 3t² + 3.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Tangent Line
A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that just 'touches' the curve at that point. It has the same slope as the curve at that point, which is given by the derivative. For the function h(t) at the point (1, 4), the slope of the tangent line is h'(1) = 6, and the equation of the tangent line can be found using the point-slope form.
Recommended video:
05:13
Slopes of Tangent Lines
Point-Slope Form
The point-slope form of a line's equation is useful for writing the equation of a line when you know a point on the line and its slope. It is expressed as y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is the point. For the tangent line at (1, 4) with slope 6, the equation is y - 4 = 6(x - 1).
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:56
Slope-Intercept Form
Watch next
Master Slopes of Tangent Lines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice