4. Applications of Derivatives
Implicit Differentiation
Problem 3.7.52
Textbook Question
Normal lines to a parabola Show that if it is possible to draw three normal lines from the point (a, 0) to the parabola x = y² shown in the accompanying diagram, then a must be greater than 1/2. One of the normal lines is the x-axis. For what value of a are the other two normal lines perpendicular?
To find the normal lines to the parabola x = y² from the point (a, 0), we first need to determine the slope of the tangent line to the parabola at any point (x, y). For the parabola x = y², differentiate implicitly with respect to y to find the slope of the tangent line: dx/dy = 2y.
The slope of the normal line is the negative reciprocal of the slope of the tangent line. Therefore, the slope of the normal line is -1/(2y).
The equation of the normal line passing through the point (x₀, y₀) on the parabola and the point (a, 0) is given by: y - y₀ = -1/(2y₀) * (x - x₀).
Substitute x₀ = y₀² into the normal line equation and set y = 0 to find the x-intercept, which is the point (a, 0). This gives: 0 - y₀ = -1/(2y₀) * (a - y₀²).
Solve the resulting equation for a in terms of y₀. Analyze the conditions under which this equation has three solutions for y₀, which correspond to three normal lines. Show that a must be greater than 1/2 for three solutions to exist, and determine the value of a for which the other two normal lines are perpendicular by setting their slopes to be negative reciprocals of each other.
