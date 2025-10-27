41–44. Intersection points and area Find all the intersection points of the following curves. Find the area of the entire region that lies within both curves
r = 3 sin θ and r = 3 cos θ
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region outside the circle r = 1/2 and inside the circle r = cos θ
The region inside the curve r = √(cos θ) and inside the circle r = 1/√2 in the first quadrant
The region inside one leaf of the rose r = cos 5θ
The region common to the circles r = 2 sin θ and r = 1
The region inside the outer loop but outside the inner loop of the limaçon r = 3 - 6 sin θ
The region inside the limaçon r = 4 - 2 cos θ