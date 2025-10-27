45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region outside the circle r = 1/2 and inside the circle r = cos θ
Master Slope of Polar Curves with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region outside the circle r = 1/2 and inside the circle r = cos θ
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the curve r = √(cos θ) and inside the circle r = 1/√2 in the first quadrant
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside one leaf of the rose r = cos 5θ
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the rose r = 4 sin 2θ and inside the circle r = 2
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the outer loop but outside the inner loop of the limaçon r = 3 - 6 sin θ
45–60. Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region inside the limaçon r = 4 - 2 cos θ
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
The complete circle r = a sin θ, where a > 0