Step 3: Set up the integral for the area of the common region. The area enclosed by a polar curve \(r(\theta)\) from \(\alpha\) to \(\beta\) is given by \(\frac{1}{2} \int_{\alpha}^{\beta} r(\theta)^2 \, d\theta\). For the common region, the area will be the sum of areas bounded by each curve between the intersection angles, taking care to integrate the smaller radius where appropriate.