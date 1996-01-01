Evaluate the limit, if it exists: .
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the following limit, if it exists. If the limit does not exist, select 'DNE'.
Textbook Question
Behavior at the origin Using calculus and accurate sketches, explain how the graphs of f(x) = xᵖ ln x differ as x → 0⁺ for p = 1/2, 1, and 2.
Textbook Question
Log-normal probability distribution A commonly used distribution in probability and statistics is the log-normal distribution. (If the logarithm of a variable has a normal distribution, then the variable itself has a log-normal distribution.) The distribution function is
f(x) = 1/xσ√(2π) e⁻ˡⁿ^² ˣ / ²σ^², for x ≥ 0
where ln x has zero mean and standard deviation σ > 0.
b. Evaluate lim x → 0 ƒ(x). (Hint: Let x = eʸ.)
