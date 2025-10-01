Find the exact length of the curve given by , for .
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Problem 9.1.53d
Textbook Question
52-56. In this section, several models are presented and the solution of the associated differential equation is given. Later in the chapter, we present methods for solving these differential equations.
where P(t) is the population, for t ≥ 0, and r > 0 and K > 0 are given constants.
d. Find lim(t→∞) P(t) and check that the result is consistent with the graph in part (c).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the differential equation model given for the population \(P(t)\), which is typically the logistic growth model: \[\frac{dP}{dt} = rP\left(1 - \frac{P}{K}\right),\] where \(r > 0\) is the growth rate and \(K > 0\) is the carrying capacity.
Understand that the equilibrium solutions occur when the growth rate is zero, i.e., when \[\frac{dP}{dt} = 0.\] This happens if either \(P = 0\) or \(P = K\).
Analyze the stability of these equilibrium points: since \(r > 0\), \(P = 0\) is an unstable equilibrium and \(P = K\) is a stable equilibrium, meaning the population tends to \(K\) as \(t \to \infty\).
Therefore, to find \[\lim_{t \to \infty} P(t),\] recognize that the solution \(P(t)\) approaches the stable equilibrium \(K\) over time.
Finally, verify that this limit is consistent with the graph in part (c), which should show the population leveling off at the carrying capacity \(K\) as time increases.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Logistic Differential Equation
The logistic differential equation models population growth with a carrying capacity, expressed as dP/dt = rP(1 - P/K). Here, P(t) is the population at time t, r is the growth rate, and K is the maximum sustainable population. Understanding this equation helps analyze how populations grow and stabilize over time.
Recommended video:
07:39
Classifying Differential Equations
Limit of a Function as t Approaches Infinity
The limit lim(t→∞) P(t) describes the long-term behavior of the population. Evaluating this limit reveals the steady-state or equilibrium population size. In logistic growth, this limit typically equals the carrying capacity K, indicating population stabilization.
Recommended video:
06:11
Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0
Equilibrium Solutions and Stability
Equilibrium solutions occur when the population does not change over time (dP/dt = 0). For the logistic model, P = 0 and P = K are equilibria. Stability analysis shows that P = K is stable, meaning the population tends to this value as t increases, consistent with the graph's behavior.
Recommended video:
04:00
Solutions to Basic Differential Equations
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Textbook Question
Behavior at the origin Using calculus and accurate sketches, explain how the graphs of f(x) = xᵖ ln x differ as x → 0⁺ for p = 1/2, 1, and 2.
Textbook Question
Log-normal probability distribution A commonly used distribution in probability and statistics is the log-normal distribution. (If the logarithm of a variable has a normal distribution, then the variable itself has a log-normal distribution.) The distribution function is
f(x) = 1/xσ√(2π) e⁻ˡⁿ^² ˣ / ²σ^², for x ≥ 0
where ln x has zero mean and standard deviation σ > 0.
b. Evaluate lim x → 0 ƒ(x). (Hint: Let x = eʸ.)
