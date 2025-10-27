Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates and Graphing Polar Curves Polar coordinates represent points using a radius and an angle, making it easier to describe curves like limaçons. Understanding how to plot and interpret the graph of r = 3 - 6 sin θ is essential to visualize the inner and outer loops and identify the regions described. Recommended video: 05:32 05:32 Intro to Polar Coordinates

Area Calculation in Polar Coordinates The area enclosed by a polar curve between two angles is found using the integral of (1/2)r² dθ. Calculating areas of regions bounded by loops requires setting up integrals with correct limits and sometimes subtracting areas to find regions inside one loop but outside another. Recommended video: 05:32 05:32 Intro to Polar Coordinates