Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Product Rule The product rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to find the derivative of a product of two functions. If you have two differentiable functions, u(x) and v(x), the derivative of their product is given by (uv)' = u'v + uv'. This rule is essential when differentiating expressions like x sin(x), where both x and sin(x) are functions of x. Recommended video: 05:18 05:18 The Product Rule

Higher Order Derivatives Higher order derivatives refer to the derivatives of a function taken multiple times. For example, the second derivative is the derivative of the derivative, and so on. In this problem, you are asked to find the 73rd derivative, which involves repeatedly applying differentiation rules and identifying any emerging patterns in the derivatives. Recommended video: 02:42 02:42 Higher Order Derivatives