Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Higher Order Derivatives
10:16 minutes
Problem 3.5.53c
Textbook Question
By computing the first few derivatives and looking for a pattern, find the following derivatives.
c. d⁷³/dx⁷³ (x sin x)
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the function for which you need to find the 73rd derivative: f(x) = x sin(x).
Compute the first derivative using the product rule: d/dx [x sin(x)] = x d/dx[sin(x)] + sin(x) d/dx[x].
The first derivative is: f'(x) = x cos(x) + sin(x).
Compute the second derivative by applying the product rule to each term in f'(x): f''(x) = d/dx[x cos(x)] + d/dx[sin(x)].
Continue finding higher-order derivatives and look for a pattern in the derivatives to generalize the 73rd derivative.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Product Rule
The product rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to find the derivative of a product of two functions. If you have two differentiable functions, u(x) and v(x), the derivative of their product is given by (uv)' = u'v + uv'. This rule is essential when differentiating expressions like x sin(x), where both x and sin(x) are functions of x.
Recommended video:
05:18
The Product Rule
Higher Order Derivatives
Higher order derivatives refer to the derivatives of a function taken multiple times. For example, the second derivative is the derivative of the derivative, and so on. In this problem, you are asked to find the 73rd derivative, which involves repeatedly applying differentiation rules and identifying any emerging patterns in the derivatives.
Recommended video:
02:42
Higher Order Derivatives
Pattern Recognition in Derivatives
When computing higher order derivatives, recognizing patterns can simplify the process. For functions like x sin(x), derivatives often follow a cyclical pattern due to the periodic nature of trigonometric functions. Identifying these patterns allows for efficient computation of derivatives without performing each differentiation step manually.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
