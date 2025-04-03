Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Higher Order Derivatives Higher order derivatives refer to the derivatives of a function taken multiple times. For example, the second derivative is the derivative of the first derivative. In this problem, you need to compute the 110th derivative, which involves identifying a pattern in the derivatives of the given function. Recommended video: 02:42 02:42 Higher Order Derivatives

Trigonometric Derivatives Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions is crucial. The derivative of sin(x) is cos(x), and the derivative of cos(x) is -sin(x). These derivatives repeat in a cycle, which is key to identifying patterns when computing higher order derivatives of trigonometric expressions. Recommended video: 06:35 06:35 Derivatives of Other Inverse Trigonometric Functions