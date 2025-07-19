Area functions for constant functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
(b) Verify that .A'(𝓍) = ƒ(𝓍)
ƒ(t) = 5 , a = -5
Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
(a) Find and graph the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt .
ƒ(t) = 2t + 5 , a = 0
Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
(a) Find and graph the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt .
<IMAGE>
ƒ(t) = 4t + 2 , a = 0
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(b) Estimate the points (if any) at which A has a local maximum or minimum.
Area functions from graphs The graph of ƒ is given in the figure. A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and evaluate A(2), A(5), A(8), and A(12).
