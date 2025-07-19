Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Local Maximum and Minimum A local maximum is a point where a function's value is higher than the values of the function at nearby points, while a local minimum is where the function's value is lower than those nearby. These points are critical for understanding the behavior of functions and can be found using the first derivative test, which involves analyzing where the derivative changes sign. Recommended video: 06:02 06:02 The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema

Area Function An area function typically represents the accumulation of quantities, such as the area under a curve. In calculus, it is often defined as the integral of a function over a specified interval. Understanding area functions is crucial for solving problems related to optimization and finding local extrema, as they relate to the fundamental theorem of calculus. Recommended video: 05:06 05:06 Finding Area When Bounds Are Not Given