Area Function An area function, denoted as A(x), represents the accumulated area under a curve from a starting point 'a' to a variable endpoint 'x'. In this context, it quantifies the area between the x-axis and the function f(t) = 4t + 2 over the interval [a, x]. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how the area changes as 'x' varies.

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus establishes a connection between differentiation and integration. It states that if A(x) is the area function defined as the integral of f(t) from a to x, then the derivative A'(x) equals f(x). This theorem is essential for verifying the relationship A'(x) = f(x) in the given problem.