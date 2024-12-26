6:00 minutes 6:00 minutes Problem 2.6 Textbook Question Textbook Question Determine the points on the interval (0, 5) at which the following functions f have discontinuities. At each point of discontinuity, state the conditions in the continuity checklist that are violated. <IMAGE>

