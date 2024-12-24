1:20 minutes 1:20 minutes Problem 2.6.10 Textbook Question Textbook Question Evaluate f(3) if lim x→3^− f(x)=5,lim x→3^+ f(x)=6, and f is right-continuous at x=3.

