Problem 2.6.76b

Assume you invest $250 at the end of each year for 10 years at an annual interest rate of r r . The amount of money in your account after 10 years is given by A ( r ) = 250 ( ( 1 + r ) 10 − 1 ) r A\left(r\right)=\frac{250\left(\left(1+r\right)^{10}-1\right)}{r} . Assume your goal is to have $3500 in your account after 10 years.

b. Use a calculator to estimate the interest rate required to reach your financial goal.

