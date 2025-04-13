Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative and Critical Points The derivative of a function provides information about its rate of change. To find local extreme values, we identify critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local maxima or minima, as they indicate where the function's slope changes direction. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

Second Derivative Test The second derivative test helps determine the nature of a critical point. If the second derivative at a critical point is positive, the function has a local minimum there; if negative, a local maximum. This test provides insight into the concavity of the function at the critical point, indicating whether the function curves upwards or downwards. Recommended video: 06:02 06:02 The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema