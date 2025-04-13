Table of contents
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Problem 4.14
Textbook Question
Find values of a and b such that the function
ƒ(𝓍) = (a𝓍 + b) / 𝓍² ―1)
has a local extreme value of 1 at 𝓍 = 3. Is this extreme value a local maximum or a local minimum? Give reasons for your answer.
To find the local extreme value, we first need to find the derivative of the function ƒ(𝓍) = (a𝓍 + b) / (𝓍² - 1). Use the quotient rule for differentiation, which states that if you have a function g(𝓍) = u(𝓍)/v(𝓍), then g'(𝓍) = (u'(𝓍)v(𝓍) - u(𝓍)v'(𝓍)) / (v(𝓍)²).
Apply the quotient rule to ƒ(𝓍) = (a𝓍 + b) / (𝓍² - 1). Here, u(𝓍) = a𝓍 + b and v(𝓍) = 𝓍² - 1. Calculate the derivatives: u'(𝓍) = a and v'(𝓍) = 2𝓍.
Substitute these derivatives into the quotient rule formula to find ƒ'(𝓍). Simplify the expression to get the derivative in terms of 𝓍, a, and b.
Set ƒ'(𝓍) = 0 to find the critical points. Substitute 𝓍 = 3 into the derivative equation and solve for a and b, given that the function has a local extreme value at this point.
To determine whether the extreme value is a local maximum or minimum, use the second derivative test. Find ƒ''(𝓍) by differentiating ƒ'(𝓍) again. Evaluate ƒ''(3) and use the sign of this value to conclude whether the extreme value is a maximum (if ƒ''(3) < 0) or a minimum (if ƒ''(3) > 0).
