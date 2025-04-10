Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Points Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extrema. To find them, compute the derivative of the function and solve for values of x where the derivative equals zero or does not exist. In this problem, finding the derivative of y = x³ + x² - 8x + 5 is essential to identify critical points. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

First Derivative Test The First Derivative Test helps determine whether a critical point is a local maximum, minimum, or neither. By analyzing the sign changes of the derivative around the critical points, one can infer the nature of the extrema. If the derivative changes from positive to negative, the point is a local maximum; if it changes from negative to positive, it's a local minimum. Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema