Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
3:26 minutes
Problem 4.4.101
Textbook Question
101. In Exercises 101 and 102, the graph of f' is given. Determine x-values corresponding to local minima, local maxima, and inflection points for the graph of f.
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find local minima and maxima of the function f, observe where the graph of f' crosses the x-axis. These points are where f' changes sign, indicating potential local extrema.
Identify the x-values where f' changes from positive to negative, which correspond to local maxima of f. In the graph, this occurs at x = -1.
Identify the x-values where f' changes from negative to positive, which correspond to local minima of f. In the graph, this occurs at x = 3.
To find inflection points of f, look for x-values where f' has local extrema, as these indicate changes in the concavity of f. In the graph, local extrema of f' occur at x = 1 and x = 4.
Summarize the findings: Local maxima occur at x = -1, local minima occur at x = 3, and inflection points occur at x = 1 and x = 4.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Finding Extrema Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning