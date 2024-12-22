3:30 minutes 3:30 minutes Problem 2.59 Textbook Question Textbook Question Evaluate ﻿ lim ⁡ x → ∞ f ( x ) {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\infty}{f(x)}} x→∞lim​f(x)﻿ and﻿ lim ⁡ x → − ∞ f ( x ) {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to-\infty}{f(x)}} x→−∞lim​f(x)﻿.

f ( x ) = 6 e x + 20 3 e x + 4 f\left(x\right)=\frac{6e^{x}+20}{3e^{x}+4}

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 3m 3m Play a video:

3 views Mark as completed Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked