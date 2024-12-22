3:23 minutes 3:23 minutes Problem 2.7b Textbook Question Textbook Question Use analytic methods to find the value of lim x→π/4 cos 2x / cos x − sin x.

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 3m 3m Play a video:

5 views Mark as completed Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked