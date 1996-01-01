For what values of r does the sequence {rⁿ} converge? Diverge?
6–9. Determine whether the following sequences converge or diverge, and state whether they are monotonic or whether they oscillate. Give the limit when the sequence converges.
{1.00001ⁿ}
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c.The convergent sequences {aₙ} and {bₙ} differ in their first 100 terms, but aₙ = bₙ for n > 100.
It follows that limₙ→∞aₙ = limₙ→∞bₙ.
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
f.If the sequence {aₙ} diverges, then the sequence {0.000001aₙ} diverges.
Find two different explicit formulas for the sequence {1, -2, 3, -4, -5 .....}
