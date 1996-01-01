6–9. Determine whether the following sequences converge or diverge, and state whether they are monotonic or whether they oscillate. Give the limit when the sequence converges.
{1.00001ⁿ}
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c.The convergent sequences {aₙ} and {bₙ} differ in their first 100 terms, but aₙ = bₙ for n > 100.
It follows that limₙ→∞aₙ = limₙ→∞bₙ.
a.The terms of the sequence {aₙ} increase in magnitude, so the limit of the sequence does not exist.
f.If the sequence {aₙ} diverges, then the sequence {0.000001aₙ} diverges.
Find two different explicit formulas for the sequence {1, -2, 3, -4, -5 .....}
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
b. Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence (supply the initial value of the index and the first term of the sequence).
{-5, 5, -5, 5, ......}
{Use of Tech} Periodic dosing
Many people take aspirin on a regular basis as a preventive measure for heart disease. Suppose a person takes 80 mg of aspirin every 24 hours. Assume aspirin has a half-life of 24 hours; that is, every 24 hours, half of the drug in the blood is eliminated.
a.Find a recurrence relation for the sequence {dₙ} that gives the amount of drug in the blood after the nᵗʰ dose, where d₁ = 80.