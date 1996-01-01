Distance traveled and displacement Suppose an object moves along a line with velocity (in ft/s) v(t)=6−2t, for 0≤t≤6, where t is measured in seconds.
c. Find the distance traveled by the object on the interval 0≤t≤6.
Distance traveled and displacement Suppose an object moves along a line with velocity (in ft/s) v(t)=6−2t, for 0≤t≤6, where t is measured in seconds.
b. Find the displacement of the object on the interval 0≤t≤6.
Given the velocity function of an object moving along a line, explain how definite integrals can be used to find the displacement of the object.
An oscillator The acceleration of an object moving along a line is given by a(t) = 2 sin πt/4. The initial velocity and position are v(0)= −8/π and s(0)=0.
a. Find the velocity and position for t≥0.
Acceleration A drag racer accelerates at a(t)=88 ft/s². Assume v(0)=0, s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
e. How far has the racer traveled when it reaches a speed of 178 ft/s?
Deceleration A car slows down with an acceleration of a(t) = −15 ft/s². Assume v(0)=60 ft/s,s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
b. How far does the car travel in the time it takes to come to rest?
40–43. Population growth
Starting with an initial value of P(0)=55, the population of a prairie dog community grows at a rate of P′(t)=20−t/5 (prairie dogs/month), for 0≤t≤200, where t is measured in months.
b. Find the population P(t), for 0≤t≤200.