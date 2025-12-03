General results Evaluate the following integrals in which the function ƒ is unspecified. Note that ƒ⁽ᵖ⁾ is the pth derivative of ƒ and ƒᵖ is the pth power of ƒ. Assume ƒ and its derivatives are continuous for all real numbers.

∫ (5 ƒ³ (𝓍) + 7ƒ² (𝓍) + ƒ (𝓍 )) ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍