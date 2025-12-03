59. Two Methods
b. Evaluate ∫(x / √(x + 1)) dx using substitution.
General results Evaluate the following integrals in which the function ƒ is unspecified. Note that ƒ⁽ᵖ⁾ is the pth derivative of ƒ and ƒᵖ is the pth power of ƒ. Assume ƒ and its derivatives are continuous for all real numbers.
∫ (5 ƒ³ (𝓍) + 7ƒ² (𝓍) + ƒ (𝓍 )) ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍
81. Possible and impossible integrals
Let Iₙ = ∫ xⁿ e⁻ˣ² dx, where n is a nonnegative integer.
a. I₀ = ∫ e⁻ˣ² dx cannot be expressed in terms of elementary functions. Evaluate I₁.
74. A secant reduction formula
Prove that for positive integers n ≠ 1,
∫ secⁿ x dx = (secⁿ⁻² x tan x)/(n − 1) + (n − 2)/(n − 1) ∫ secⁿ⁻² x dx.
(Hint: Integrate by parts with u = secⁿ⁻² x and dv = sec² x dx.)
Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ ( 3√ t + 4/t² ) dt
∫ (𝓍³ + 5𝓍 ―7) d𝓍
∫ 1/( r + 5)²dr