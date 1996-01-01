66-68. Areas of regions (Use of Tech) Find the area of the following regions.
66. The region bounded by the curve y = (x - x²)/[(x + 1)(x² + 1)] and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 1
93. Three start-ups Three cars, A, B, and C, start from rest and accelerate along a line according to the following velocity functions:
vₐ(t) = 88t/(t + 1), v_B(t) = 88t²/(t + 1)², and v_C(t) = 88t²/(t² + 1).
b. Which car travels farthest on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 5?
d. Which car ultimately gains the lead and remains in front?
3. What term(s) should appear in the partial fraction decomposition of a proper rational function with each of the following?
c. A factor of (x² + 2x + 6) in the denominator
17-22. Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions.
20. (x² - 4x + 11) / ((x - 3)(x - 1)(x + 1))
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫₀⁵ 2/(x² - 4x - 32) dx