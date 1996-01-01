2. Give an example of each of the following.
d. A repeated irreducible quadratic factor
3. What term(s) should appear in the partial fraction decomposition of a proper rational function with each of the following?
c. A factor of (x² + 2x + 6) in the denominator
17-22. Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions.
20. (x² - 4x + 11) / ((x - 3)(x - 1)(x + 1))
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫₀⁵ 2/(x² - 4x - 32) dx
47. ∫ (x³ - 10x² + 27x)/(x² - 10x + 25) dx
50. ∫ 8(x² + 4)/[x(x² + 8)] dx
54. ∫ (z + 1)/[z(z² + 4)] dz