7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
16. ∫ [1 / (x⁴ – 1)] dx
65. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. To evaluate ∫ (4x⁶)/(x⁴ + 3x²) dx, the first step is to find the partial fraction decomposition of the integrand.
73. Two methods Evaluate ∫ dx/(x² - 1), for x > 1, in two ways: using partial fractions and a trigonometric substitution. Reconcile your two answers.
66-68. Areas of regions (Use of Tech) Find the area of the following regions.
66. The region bounded by the curve y = (x - x²)/[(x + 1)(x² + 1)] and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 1
93. Three start-ups Three cars, A, B, and C, start from rest and accelerate along a line according to the following velocity functions:
vₐ(t) = 88t/(t + 1), v_B(t) = 88t²/(t + 1)², and v_C(t) = 88t²/(t² + 1).
d. Which car ultimately gains the lead and remains in front?
2. Give an example of each of the following.
d. A repeated irreducible quadratic factor