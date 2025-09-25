Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Power Series and Interval of Convergence
A power series is an infinite sum of the form ∑ cₖ (x - x₀)ᵏ, centered at x₀, where cₖ are coefficients. The interval of convergence is the set of x-values for which the series converges. For a series centered at 0, the interval is |x| < R, where R is the radius of convergence.
Recommended video:
Effect of Shifting the Center of a Power Series
Shifting the argument of a power series from f(x) to f(x - a) changes the center of the series from 0 to a. This means the new power series is centered at x = a, and the interval of convergence shifts accordingly, typically becoming |x - a| < R, preserving the radius of convergence.
Recommended video:
Radius of Convergence and Its Invariance Under Translation
The radius of convergence R depends on the coefficients cₖ and remains unchanged when the series is shifted horizontally. Translation of the center does not affect R, only the center point changes, so the interval of convergence moves but retains the same radius.
Recommended video: