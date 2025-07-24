Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(∛𝓍 + 4) d𝓍
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫ d𝓍 / [√1 + √(1 + 𝓍)] (Hint: Begin with u = √(1 + 𝓍 .)
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
16. ∫ x²/(25 + x²)² dx
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. ∫(1/eˣ) dx = ln eˣ + C.