Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
4:09 minutes
Problem 3.8.32a
Textbook Question
Hauling in a dinghy A dinghy is pulled toward a dock by a rope from the bow through a ring on the dock 6 ft above the bow. The rope is hauled in at the rate of 2 ft/sec.
a. How fast is the boat approaching the dock when 10 ft of rope are out?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the right triangle formed by the rope, the vertical distance from the dock to the bow (6 ft), and the horizontal distance from the dock to the boat. Let x be the horizontal distance from the dock to the boat, and let L be the length of the rope.
Use the Pythagorean theorem to relate x, L, and the vertical distance: \( L^2 = x^2 + 6^2 \).
Differentiate both sides of the equation with respect to time t to find the relationship between the rates of change: \( 2L \frac{dL}{dt} = 2x \frac{dx}{dt} \).
Substitute the given values into the differentiated equation. You know \( \frac{dL}{dt} = -2 \) ft/sec (since the rope is being pulled in), L = 10 ft, and solve for \( \frac{dx}{dt} \), the rate at which the boat is approaching the dock.
Calculate x when L = 10 ft using the Pythagorean theorem: \( x = \sqrt{L^2 - 6^2} \). Substitute this value of x into the differentiated equation to find \( \frac{dx}{dt} \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Related Rates
Related rates involve finding the rate at which one quantity changes with respect to another. In this problem, the rate at which the rope is hauled in affects the rate at which the dinghy approaches the dock. By using derivatives, we can relate these rates and solve for the unknown rate of the dinghy's movement.
Pythagorean Theorem
The Pythagorean Theorem is essential for relating the lengths in this problem. The rope forms the hypotenuse of a right triangle, with the vertical distance from the dock to the water and the horizontal distance from the dock to the dinghy as the other sides. This relationship helps in setting up the equation needed to find the rate at which the dinghy approaches the dock.
Differentiation
Differentiation is used to find the rate of change of a function. In this context, it helps determine how the length of the rope and the position of the dinghy change over time. By differentiating the equation derived from the Pythagorean Theorem, we can find the rate at which the dinghy approaches the dock when a specific length of rope is out.
