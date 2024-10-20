A swimming pool has the shape of a rectangular prism with abase that measures 30 ft ⁡ \operatorname{ft} by 20 ft ⁡ \operatorname{ft} and is 5 ft ⁡ \operatorname{ft} deep. The top of the pool is 1 ft ⁡ \operatorname{ft} above the surface of the water. How much work is required to pump all the water out? Assume the density of water is 62.4 lb ⁡ \operatorname{lb} / ft ⁡ 3 \operatorname{ft}^3 .