A swimming pool has the shape of a rectangular prism with abase that measures 30 by 20 and is 5 deep. The top of the pool is 1 above the surface of the water. How much work is required to pump all the water out? Assume the density of water is 62.4 /.
90. Work Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curve y = √(x⁴ - 4)
and the lines y = 0 and y = 2. Suppose a tank that is full of water has the shape of a solid of revolution obtained by revolving region R about the y-axis. How much work is required to pump all the water to the top of the tank? Assume x and y are in meters.
Explain how to find the mass of a one-dimensional object with a variable density ρ.
Why is integration used to find the work required to pump water out of a tank?
9–12. Consider the cylindrical tank in Example 4 that has a height of 10 m and a radius of 5 m. Recall that if the tank is full of water, then ∫₀¹⁰ 25 π ρg(15−y) dy equals the work required to pump all the water out of the tank, through an outflow pipe that is 15 m above the bottom of the tank. Revise this work integral for the following scenarios. (Do not evaluate the integrals.)
The work required to empty the tank through an outflow pipe at the top of the tank
Emptying a cylindrical tank A cylindrical water tank has height 8 m and radius 2m (see figure).
a. If the tank is full of water, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?
b. Is it true that it takes half as much work to pump the water out of the tank when it is half full as when it is full? Explain.