90. Work Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curve y = √(x⁴ - 4)

and the lines y = 0 and y = 2. Suppose a tank that is full of water has the shape of a solid of revolution obtained by revolving region R about the y-axis. How much work is required to pump all the water to the top of the tank? Assume x and y are in meters.