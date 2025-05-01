Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Convergence Tests
Multiple Choice
Use the Limit Comparison Test to determine if the following series converges.
A
Converges because and for ,
B
Diverges because L=1>0 and for bn, p=2>1
C
Converges because and for bn, p=2>1
D
Diverges because and for bn,
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the Limit Comparison Test. This test states that for two series ∑a_n and ∑b_n with positive terms, if lim (n → ∞) (a_n / b_n) = L, where L is a positive finite number, then both series either converge or diverge together.
Step 2: Identify the given series a_n = 1 / (2n^2 - n cos(nπ)). Notice that the dominant term in the denominator as n becomes large is 2n^2. This suggests that we compare the given series with b_n = 1 / (2n^2), which simplifies to b_n = 1 / n^2.
Step 3: Compute the limit of the ratio a_n / b_n as n approaches infinity. Substitute a_n and b_n into the ratio: (a_n / b_n) = (1 / (2n^2 - n cos(nπ))) / (1 / n^2). Simplify this expression to get (a_n / b_n) = n^2 / (2n^2 - n cos(nπ)).
Step 4: Evaluate the limit lim (n → ∞) (n^2 / (2n^2 - n cos(nπ))). Factor n^2 out of the denominator: lim (n → ∞) (n^2 / (n^2(2 - cos(nπ) / n))). Simplify further to get lim (n → ∞) (1 / (2 - cos(nπ) / n)). As n → ∞, cos(nπ) / n → 0, so the limit becomes 1 / 2.
Step 5: Since the limit L = 1/2 > 0 and b_n = 1 / n^2 is a p-series with p = 2 > 1 (which converges), the given series ∑a_n also converges by the Limit Comparison Test.
