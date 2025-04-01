Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
3:55 minutes
Problem 2.6.95
Textbook Question
Use formal definitions to prove the limit statements in Exercises 93–96.
lim x → 3 (−2 / (x − 3)²) = −∞
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: We need to prove that the limit of the function \(-\frac{2}{(x-3)^2}\) as \(x\) approaches 3 is \(-\infty\). This involves using the formal definition of limits involving infinity.
Recall the formal definition: For a limit to be \(-\infty\) as \(x\) approaches a value \(c\), for every positive number \(M\), there exists a \(\delta > 0\) such that if \(0 < |x - c| < \delta\), then \(f(x) < -M\).
Apply the definition: We need to show that for every \(M > 0\), there exists a \(\delta > 0\) such that if \(0 < |x - 3| < \delta\), then \(-\frac{2}{(x-3)^2} < -M\).
Solve the inequality: Start by solving \(-\frac{2}{(x-3)^2} < -M\). This simplifies to \(\frac{2}{(x-3)^2} > M\). Rearrange to find \(x\) values that satisfy this inequality.
Determine \(\delta\): From the inequality \((x-3)^2 < \frac{2}{M}\), solve for \(x\) to find \(\delta\) such that \(0 < |x - 3| < \delta\) ensures the inequality holds. This will complete the proof using the formal definition.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limit Definition
The formal definition of a limit involves showing that for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. In this context, proving a limit involves demonstrating that as x approaches a specific value, the function approaches a particular limit, which can be finite or infinite.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral
Infinite Limits
Infinite limits occur when the value of a function increases or decreases without bound as the input approaches a certain point. In this problem, the limit is negative infinity, indicating that as x approaches 3, the function value decreases indefinitely. Understanding infinite limits requires recognizing how the function behaves near the point of interest.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Behavior Near Singularities
Singularities are points where a function is not defined or behaves erratically, often leading to infinite limits. In this problem, x = 3 is a singularity for the function −2/(x−3)², as the denominator approaches zero, causing the function to diverge. Analyzing behavior near singularities involves examining how the function's value changes as it approaches these critical points.
Recommended video:
03:07
Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning