Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit Definition The formal definition of a limit involves showing that for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. In this context, proving a limit involves demonstrating that as x approaches a specific value, the function approaches a particular limit, which can be finite or infinite. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral

Infinite Limits Infinite limits occur when the value of a function increases or decreases without bound as the input approaches a certain point. In this problem, the limit is negative infinity, indicating that as x approaches 3, the function value decreases indefinitely. Understanding infinite limits requires recognizing how the function behaves near the point of interest. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits