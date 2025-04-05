Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity Limits at infinity involve finding the behavior of a function as the variable approaches positive or negative infinity. This concept is crucial for understanding how functions behave asymptotically, often simplifying expressions to determine dominant terms that dictate the limit. In this problem, we analyze the expression as x approaches negative infinity. Recommended video: 03:07 03:07 Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist

Conjugate Multiplication Multiplying and dividing by the conjugate is a technique used to simplify expressions, especially those involving square roots. The conjugate of a binomial expression like a + b√c is a - b√c, and using it can help eliminate radicals or simplify complex fractions. This method is suggested in the hint to tackle the given limit problem. Recommended video: 06:13 06:13 Limits of Rational Functions with Radicals