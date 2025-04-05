Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
3:51 minutes
Problem 2.6.93
Textbook Question
Use formal definitions to prove the limit statements in Exercises 93–96.
lim x → 0 (−1 / x²) = −∞
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the formal definition of a limit approaching negative infinity: For every positive number M, there exists a positive number δ such that for all x, 0 < |x| < δ implies f(x) < -M.
Identify the function f(x) = -1/x² and the limit statement lim x → 0 (−1 / x²) = −∞.
Given any positive number M, we need to find a δ > 0 such that for all x, 0 < |x| < δ, the inequality -1/x² < -M holds.
Rearrange the inequality -1/x² < -M to 1/x² > M, which implies x² < 1/M. Therefore, |x| < 1/√M.
Choose δ = 1/√M. Then, for all x such that 0 < |x| < δ, it follows that 1/x² > M, which satisfies the condition for the limit to be -∞.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limit Definition
The formal definition of a limit involves showing that for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. In this case, the limit is approaching negative infinity, which requires a modified approach to demonstrate that f(x) becomes arbitrarily large negative as x approaches 0.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral
Behavior of Rational Functions
Understanding the behavior of rational functions, particularly as x approaches a value where the denominator tends to zero, is crucial. For the function −1/x², as x approaches 0, the denominator becomes very small, causing the function value to grow negatively without bound, leading to a limit of negative infinity.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions
Infinity in Limits
When dealing with limits that approach infinity, the concept of infinity in calculus is used to describe unbounded behavior. A limit approaching negative infinity means the function values decrease without bound as x approaches the specified point. This requires demonstrating that for any large negative number, the function can be made smaller than that number by choosing x sufficiently close to the limit point.
Recommended video:
03:07
Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning