Limit Definition The formal definition of a limit involves showing that for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - c| < δ, then |f(x) - L| < ε. In this case, the limit is approaching negative infinity, which requires a modified approach to demonstrate that f(x) becomes arbitrarily large negative as x approaches 0. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral

Behavior of Rational Functions Understanding the behavior of rational functions, particularly as x approaches a value where the denominator tends to zero, is crucial. For the function −1/x², as x approaches 0, the denominator becomes very small, causing the function value to grow negatively without bound, leading to a limit of negative infinity. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Intro to Rational Functions