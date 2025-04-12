Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity Limits at infinity involve finding the value that a function approaches as the input grows indefinitely large or small. This concept is crucial for understanding the behavior of functions as x approaches positive or negative infinity, often simplifying complex expressions to determine their end behavior. Recommended video: 03:07 03:07 Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist

Conjugate Multiplication Multiplying by the conjugate is a technique used to simplify expressions, especially those involving square roots. By multiplying the numerator and denominator by the conjugate, we can eliminate radicals, making it easier to evaluate limits and simplify expressions. Recommended video: 06:13 06:13 Limits of Rational Functions with Radicals