Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits at Infinity Limits at infinity involve finding the behavior of a function as the variable approaches positive or negative infinity. This concept helps determine the end behavior of functions, which is crucial for understanding asymptotic behavior and horizontal asymptotes. In this context, it helps analyze how the expression behaves as x becomes very large. Recommended video: 03:07 03:07 Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist

Conjugate Multiplication Conjugate multiplication is a technique used to simplify expressions involving square roots. By multiplying the numerator and denominator by the conjugate, you can eliminate the square roots, making it easier to evaluate limits. This method is particularly useful when dealing with differences of square roots, as it transforms the expression into a more manageable form. Recommended video: 06:13 06:13 Limits of Rational Functions with Radicals