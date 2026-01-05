Particular antiderivatives For the following functions f, find the antiderivative F that satisfies the given condition.
f(x) = (3y + 5)/y; F(1) = 3. y > 0
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 89–92.
dy/dx = (𝓍 + 1/𝓍)² , y(1)= 1
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dy/dx = 2x − 7, y(2) = 0
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
d³y/dx³ = 6; y″(0) = −8, y′(0) = 0, y(0) = 5
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 87 and 88.
87. dy/dx = 1 + 1/x, y(1) = 3
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 87 and 88.
88. d²y/dx² = sec²x, y(0)=0 and y'(0)=1
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 55–58.
57. d²y/dx² = 2e^(−x),y(0) = 1,y′(0) = 0