Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
d³y/dx³ = 6; y″(0) = −8, y′(0) = 0, y(0) = 5
Find the curve y = f(x) in the xy-plane that passes through the point (9,4) and whose slope at each point is 3√x.
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 87 and 88.
87. dy/dx = 1 + 1/x, y(1) = 3
88. d²y/dx² = sec²x, y(0)=0 and y'(0)=1
d²r/dt² = 2/t³; dr/dt|ₜ ₌ ₁ =1, r(1) = 1
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 53–56 for y as a function of x.
√(x² - 9) (dy/dx) = 1, where x > 3, y(5) = ln 3
(x² + 1)² (dy/dx) = √(x² + 1), where y(0) = 1