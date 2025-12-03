Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 89–92.
dy/dx = (𝓍 + 1/𝓍)² , y(1)= 1
Master Initial Value Problems with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
dy/dx = 2x − 7, y(2) = 0
Initial Value Problems
d³y/dx³ = 6; y″(0) = −8, y′(0) = 0, y(0) = 5
Find the curve y = f(x) in the xy-plane that passes through the point (9,4) and whose slope at each point is 3√x.
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 87 and 88.
88. d²y/dx² = sec²x, y(0)=0 and y'(0)=1
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 55–58.
57. d²y/dx² = 2e^(−x),y(0) = 1,y′(0) = 0
d²r/dt² = 2/t³; dr/dt|ₜ ₌ ₁ =1, r(1) = 1