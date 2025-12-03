Calculate the derivative of the following functions (i) using the fact that bx = exIn b and (ii) using logarithmic differentiation. Verify that both answers are the same.
y = (x²+1)x
y = (x²+1)x
y = (4x+1)In x
64. y = 1/(t(t+1)(t+2))
66. y = θsin(θ)/√(sec(θ))
70. y = ∛(x(x+1)(x-2)/(x²+1)(2x+3))