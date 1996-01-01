Population growth The population of a large city grows exponentially with a current population of 1.3 million and a predicted population of 1.45 million 10 years from now.
b. Find the doubling time of the population.
a. Use an exponential model to estimate the population in 20 years. Assume the annual growth rate is constant.
15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.
a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.
b. Answer the accompanying question.
Population The population of Clark County, Nevada, was about 2.115 million in 2015. Assuming an annual growth rate of 1.5%/yr, what will the county population be in 2025?
Savings account An initial deposit of $1500 is placed in a savings account with an APY of 3.1%. How long will it take until the balance of the account is $2500? Assume the interest rate remains constant and no additional deposits or withdrawals are made.
Cell growth The number of cells in a tumor doubles every 6 weeks starting with 8 cells. After how many weeks does the tumor have 1500 cells?
27–30. Designing exponential decay functions Devise an exponential decay function that fits the following data; then answer the accompanying questions. Be sure to identify the reference point (t = 0) and units of time.
Crime rate The homicide rate decreases at a rate of 3%/yr in a city that had 800 homicides/yr in 2018. At this rate, when will the homicide rate reach 600 homicides/yr?
Valium metabolism The drug Valium is eliminated from the bloodstream with a half-life of 36 hr. Suppose a patient receives an initial dose of 20 mg of Valium at midnight. How much Valium is in the patient’s blood at noon the next day? When will the Valium concentration reach 10% of its initial level?