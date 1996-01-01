Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀^π/⁴ cos² 8θ dθ
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋π^π cos² 𝓍 d𝓍
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Sketch the graph of the integrand and shade the region whose net area you have found.
∫₀⁵ (𝓍²―9) d𝓍
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(b) Suppose ƒ is a negative increasing function, for 𝓍 > 0 . Then the area function A(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt is a decreasing function of 𝓍 .
(d) If A(𝓍) = 3𝓍²― 𝓍― 3 is an area function for ƒ, then
B(𝓍) = 3𝓍² ― 𝓍 is also an area function for ƒ.
Suppose f and g have continuous derivatives on an interval [a, b]. Prove that if f(a)=g(a) and f(b)=g(b), then ∫a^b f′(x) dx = ∫a^b g′(x) dx.