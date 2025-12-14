Given that the graph of the derivative of a function is shown, which of the following statements is true about the function ?
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
a. Plot the function y=f(x) together with its derivative over the given interval. Explain why you know that f is one-to-one over the interval.
72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2
Suppose the graph of the derivative of a function is shown. At which of the following points does the function have a local maximum?
Suppose the graph of the derivative of a continuous function is shown and is continuous everywhere. Which of the following statements is necessarily true about the function ?
Given the graph of the function below, which of the following graphs best represents its derivative ?
Based on the graph of f(x), describe the graph of the derivative f′(x) on the interval (0,∞).
Based on the graph of f(x), describe the graph of the derivative f′(x)at the point x=−1.
Based on the graph of f(x), describe where the derivative curve f′(x) would be below the x-axis.