Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
e. Using four terms of the series, which of the three series derived in parts (a)–(d) gives the best approximation to ln 2? Can you explain why?
d. At what value of x should the series in part (c) be evaluated to approximate ln 2? Write the resulting infinite series for ln 2.
Tangent line is p₁ Let f be differentiable at x=a
a. Find the equation of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at (a, f(a)).
b. Verify that the Taylor polynomial p_1 centered at a describes the tangent line found in part (a).
{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals
S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt
b. Expand sin t² and cos t² in a Maclaurin series, and then integrate to find the first four nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for S and C.
d. How many terms of the Maclaurin series are required to approximate S(0.05) with an error no greater than 10⁻⁴?
e. How many terms of the Maclaurin series are required to approximate C(−0.25) with an error no greater than 10⁻⁶?
Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.
a. Expand the integrand in a Taylor series centered at 0.