{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals

S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt

d. How many terms of the Maclaurin series are required to approximate S(0.05) with an error no greater than 10⁻⁴?