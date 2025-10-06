Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
d. At what value of x should the series in part (c) be evaluated to approximate ln 2? Write the resulting infinite series for ln 2.
Tangent line is p₁ Let f be differentiable at x=a
a. Find the equation of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at (a, f(a)).
b. Verify that the Taylor polynomial p_1 centered at a describes the tangent line found in part (a).
{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals
S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt
b. Expand sin t² and cos t² in a Maclaurin series, and then integrate to find the first four nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for S and C.
c. Use the polynomials in part (b) to approximate S(0.05) and C(−0.25).
e. How many terms of the Maclaurin series are required to approximate C(−0.25) with an error no greater than 10⁻⁶?
Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.
a. Expand the integrand in a Taylor series centered at 0.
b. Integrate the series to find a Taylor series for Si.