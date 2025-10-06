Tangent line is p₁ Let f be differentiable at x=a
a. Find the equation of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at (a, f(a)).
b. Verify that the Taylor polynomial p_1 centered at a describes the tangent line found in part (a).
Tangent line is p₁ Let f be differentiable at x=a
a. Find the equation of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at (a, f(a)).
b. Verify that the Taylor polynomial p_1 centered at a describes the tangent line found in part (a).
{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals
S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt
b. Expand sin t² and cos t² in a Maclaurin series, and then integrate to find the first four nonzero terms of the Maclaurin series for S and C.
{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals
S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt
c. Use the polynomials in part (b) to approximate S(0.05) and C(−0.25).
{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals
S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt
d. How many terms of the Maclaurin series are required to approximate S(0.05) with an error no greater than 10⁻⁴?
Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.
a. Expand the integrand in a Taylor series centered at 0.
Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.
b. Integrate the series to find a Taylor series for Si.
Sine integral function The function Si(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, where f(t) = {(sin t)/t if t ≠ 0, 1 if t = 0, is called the sine integral function.
c. Approximate Si(0.5) and Si(1). Use enough terms of the series so the error in the approximation does not exceed 10⁻³.
L'Hôpital's Rule by Taylor series Suppose f and g have Taylor series about the point a.
a. If f(a) = g(a) = 0 and g′(a) ≠ 0, evaluate lim ₓ→ₐ f(x)/g(x) by expanding f and g in their Taylor series. Show that the result is consistent withl’Hôpital’s Rule.
b. If f(a) = g(a) =f′(a) = g′(a) = 0 and g′′(a) ≠ 0, evaluate lim ₓ→ₐ f(x)/g(x) by expanding f and g in their Taylor series. Show that the result is consistent with two applications of 1'Hôpital's Rule.